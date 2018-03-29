A threat directed at Palo Alto High School has prompted the campus to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police investigate.
Police said the phone threat was called in.
No other information was immediately available.
Officers are investigating a threat of violence phoned into our Department just now directed at Palo Alto High School. Out of an abundance of caution, expect a heavy police presence in the area while we investigate. The school is on lockdown as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/uVYwVL0uxe
— Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) March 29, 2018