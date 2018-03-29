Phone Threat Prompts Lockdown at Palo Alto High School: Police - NBC Bay Area
Phone Threat Prompts Lockdown at Palo Alto High School: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Palo Alto High School

    A threat directed at Palo Alto High School has prompted the campus to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police investigate.

    Police said the phone threat was called in.

    No other information was immediately available.

