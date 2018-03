NBC Bay Area Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Fairfield. (Feb. 28, 2018)

One person is injured following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Fairfield, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

During the police activity, which involved multiple agencies, residents were asked to avoid the area of Crowley Lane off of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police also said there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Video ICE Arrests Over 150 in Raids Across Northern California

The injured person has been transported to a trauma center, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.