SF Police Find Woman's Body in Apartment, Arrest Roommate

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 33 minutes ago

    San Francisco police officers found a missing woman's body Saturday while searching her apartment and promptly arrested her roommate on suspicion of homicide, according to prosecutors.

    Lisa Gonzales, 47, was arrested and is due in court Wednesday to be arraigned on charges related to the death.

    Sources told NBC Bay Area Gonzales chopped up the body and stored it for up to a week in the apartment on 14th Street in the city's Mission District.

    The victim's name was not released.

    No further details were available.

