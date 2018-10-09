Police Investigate Shooting That Left Boy Dead in Antioch - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Police Investigate Shooting That Left Boy Dead in Antioch

By Bay City News

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Investigate Shooting That Left Boy Dead in Antioch
    Jodi Hernandez/NBC Bay Area
    Police work the scene of a homicide in Antioch. (Oct. 9, 2018)

    A boy was shot to death late Tuesday afternoon in Antioch in what was an apparent homicide, police said.

    Officers were sent at 3:59 p.m. to the 100 block of East 18th Street after someone reported a shooting.

    When officers arrived, they found a boy with gunshot wounds. Police said the boy was badly injured and died where they found him.

    The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Police Department at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Loren Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884.

    Information can also be sent by text to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices