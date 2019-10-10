Lockdown Lifted at Del Mar High School in San Jose

Del Mar High School in San Jose was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police investigated a report of a student with a gun, officials say.
District officials say all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 3:30 p.m.
Police say a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after she allegedly showed a gun and made threats to a male student off campus on Wednesday.
Police initially reported a weapon was located, but later said that information was not accurate.
The campus is located off South Bascom Avenue, just south of Interstate 280. An investigation is ongoing.