Lockdown Lifted at Del Mar High School in San Jose

Del Mar High School in San Jose placed on lockdown Thursday. (Oct. 10,2019)

Del Mar High School in San Jose was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police investigated a report of a student with a gun, officials say.

District officials say all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 3:30 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after she allegedly showed a gun and made threats to a male student off campus on Wednesday.

Police initially reported a weapon was located, but later said that information was not accurate.

The campus is located off South Bascom Avenue, just south of Interstate 280. An investigation is ongoing.