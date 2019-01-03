Police Seek Suspect Who Attacked Jogger on Trail at East Bay Park - NBC Bay Area
Police Seek Suspect Who Attacked Jogger on Trail at East Bay Park

A short time before the assault, the victim used pepper spray to defend herself against the assailant's dog

By Stephen Ellison

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    East Bay Regional Parks PD
    A screen shot of a dog owner (left) suspected in an assault that included biting the victim on the arm Thursday morning at Chabot Regional Park in Oakland. (Jan. 3, 2019)

    Police in the East Bay are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of an aggravated assault Thursday morning at Chabot Regional Park.

    The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said the incident began when a female jogger used pepper spray to defend herself against a dog attack. A short time later, the jogger was accosted by the dog’s owner on the Goldenrod Trail between the Chabot Equestrian Center and the Oakland City Stables in Oakland, police said.

    The suspect tackled and punched the jogger multiple times, and as the victim attempted to push her attacker away, she was bitten on her forearm by the suspect, police said.

    The suspect appeared to be between 18 and 25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a thin build and blonde or auburn colored hair. She had two dogs with her at the time of the attack, police said.

    One of the dogs was a possible Rottweiler mix, and the other dog was a medium-large yellow or tan colored dog, police said.

