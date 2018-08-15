Bay Area Roads Cost Motorists Thousands Per Year: Report

A car drives on a street with cracked asphalt and concrete on February 26, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bay Area roads are receiving poor grades when it comes to safety and congestion, and those deteriorated roadways are costing motorists thousands of dollars each year, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report published by nonprofit transportation research group TRIP found that 87 percent of roads in San Francisco and Oakland and 82 percent of roads in San Jose are in poor to mediocre condition.

The rough and congested roads in the three major Bay Area cities are costing motorists between about $2,700 and nearly $3,000 annually, according to the report. Motorists are forking over thousands of dollars to cover costs for vehicle repairs, gasoline, traffic wrecks and lost time stuck in traffic.

The bad roads are also to blame for about one-third of the fatal crashes in San Francisco and Oakland between 2014 and 2016, according to the report.

The report suggests that California's economy would improve if the state can fix its roads, but that would require money. The SB-1 gas tax passed by voters last November is expected to raise $50 billion for transportation over the next 10 years.