Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 50s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph.