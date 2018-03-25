Ringo Starr to Perform in the Bay Area in September

Former Beatle Ringo Starr, who was knighted for his service to music last week by Prince William at Buckingham Palace, will be performing with his All Starr Band at the City National Civic in San Jose on Sept. 28.

Each year, Ringo adds new personnel to his All Starr Band. The 2018 All Starr Band features Colin Hay ("Who Can It be Now", "Land Down Under"), Steve Lukather ("Africa", "Hold The Line", "Roseanna"), Gregg Rolie ("Black Magic Woman", "Evil Ways"), Graham Gouldman of 10cc ("I’m Not In Love", "Things We Do For Love"), Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette.

"There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians," Starr said in a news release. "Every night we get to play for all those loving people and it makes the hassle of touring worth it. It is a Peace & Love fest and I can’t wait to see you all out there this summer and fall."

At typical All Starr concerts, Ringo performs some songs from both his solo career and his years with The Beatles. Then each band member takes turns performing two to three hits from their own career. Bay Area Beatles fanatics should be excited for what’s in store at the San Jose concert.

The San Jose date is part of a nationwide tour, and tickets for the show can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on March 30 at 9 a.m.