Roof Collapses at HomeGoods Store in San Rafael

The roof of a HomeGoods retail store in San Rafael collapsed on Tuesday morning but no injuries were reported, according to the city's fire department.

San Rafael Fire Department posted a photo of the home decoration store, showing the entrance of the store from the outside and debris from the fallen roof can be seen through the glass doors.

"Firefighters are on scene and are working with City Building and Safety personnel to evaluate the structure," the fire department wrote on Instagram.

The 600-square-foot collapse appeared to be weather related but the cause is still under investigation, officials said at the scene.

The Bay Area is seeing rain for the first time in six months, and North Bay was forecast to receive the most rain, which started Monday evening.

Firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to a fire alarm at the store.

Building safety inspectors and fire department personnel are still at the scene this morning. The store is closed until further notice, according to officials.