San Francisco police work the scene of a double shooting in which one of the victims died Tuesday night. (Jan. 23, 2018)

One person has died and another was wounded in a double shooting Tuesday evening in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the area of Richland Avenue and Leese Street, near Mission Street, police said.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds, and one later died, police said. The suspect was still at large.

No further details were available.