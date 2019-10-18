SJ High School Varsity Football Player Becomes First Female in School History to Throw Touchdown Pass - NBC Bay Area
SJ High School Varsity Football Player Becomes First Female in School History to Throw Touchdown Pass

By Mandela Linder

Published 2 hours ago

    SJ High School Girl First Female to Throw Touchdown

    Ariel Orona became the first female on the Silver Creek football team to throw a touchdown last week in the team's win against Westmont High. Orona is the fourth girl in school history to play varsity football. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A varsity football player at a San Jose high school became the first female to throw a touchdown pass in the history of her school – and possibly the history of the state.

    Ariel Orona, the fourth girl in Silver Creek High School’s history to play varsity football, threw the touchdown in Silver Creek’s win against Westmont last week. Orona, who is left-handed, said she hopes to inspire younger girls.

    “It means a lot to me,” she said. “I have younger girls after the games come up to me like ‘Oh I want to play football,’ always talking to me. It feels really good to know that I’m inspiring younger girls.”

