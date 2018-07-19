Rugby World Cup Sevens Takes Over San Francisco

San Francisco is hosting an international rugby tournament this weekend at AT&T Park.
The Rugby World Cup Sevens runs from Friday through Sunday and features 40 teams from 28 different countries on six continents, according to organizers who describe it as "the biggest rugby party in the world."
Crews have already started working to convert the baseball field into a rugby pitch using 55,000 square feet of sod and at least 23 cubic yards of cement.
A welcome ceremony has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Embarcadero Plaza downtown. The first match starts at 10 a.m. Friday.
For tickets and more information go to www.sfgiants.com/rugby.
