Rugby World Cup Sevens Takes Over San Francisco

The French rugby team was in San Francisco on Sunday morning cheering on their countrymen as they captured the World Cup soccer title. Next up for them is a shot at the formidable New Zealand All Blacks team in the Rugby World Cup Sevens Tournament starting at AT&T Park next weekend. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Sunday, July 15, 2018)

With World Cup Soccer in the Books, Rugby Sevens is Next

San Francisco is hosting an international rugby tournament this weekend at AT&T Park.

The Rugby World Cup Sevens runs from Friday through Sunday and features 40 teams from 28 different countries on six continents, according to organizers who describe it as "the biggest rugby party in the world."

Rugby World Cup Sevens: Preparations Underway at AT&T Park

It's half sporting event and half carnival, and it's coming to San Francisco. The largest rugby event ever on U.S. soil begins Friday, and it takes place at the home of the Giants, AT&T Park. Colin Resch has the story on the Rugby World Cup Sevens Tournament in the above video. (Published Monday, July 16, 2018)

Crews have already started working to convert the baseball field into a rugby pitch using 55,000 square feet of sod and at least 23 cubic yards of cement.

A welcome ceremony has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Embarcadero Plaza downtown. The first match starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

Rugby World Cup Sevens Becoming a Tough Ticket in SF

The Rugby World Cup Sevens begins Friday at AT&T Park and runs through the weekend. So far, about a 100,000 tickets have been sold for the event that comes to U.S. soil for the first time. Colin Resch reports. (Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018)

For tickets and more information go to www.sfgiants.com/rugby.