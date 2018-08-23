San Francisco Man Arrested For Setting Deadly Klamathon Fire: Cal Fire - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Unhealthy Air Due to Smoke
logo_bay_2x

San Francisco Man Arrested For Setting Deadly Klamathon Fire: Cal Fire

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Francisco Man Arrested For Setting Deadly Klamathon Fire: Cal Fire
    John Skoda

    A San Francisco man has been arrested for allegedly starting a deadly wildfire last month in Siskiyou County.

    Cal Fire said Thursday 32-year-old John Colin Eagle Skoda was arrested after investigators concluded that a debris fire he started turned into the 60-square-mile Klamathon Fire that killed one person and destroyed 35 homes.

    California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Suzi Brady said Skoda quickly lost control of the unpermitted debris fire he started in Siskiyou County about 300 miles north of San Francisco.

    The July 5 wildfire also forced thousands of residents to evacuate and temporarily shut down Interstate 5, a major north-south corridor.

    Skoda, of San Francisco, was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and fire-related charges. Jail records don't indicate if he is represented by an attorney.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices