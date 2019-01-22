SJ Grandmother Fatally Shot at Home, Suspect On the Loose

Police in San Jose are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 59-year-old woman Saturday evening as she was cooking with her grandchildren. Jean Elle reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Police in San Jose are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 59-year-old woman Saturday evening as she was cooking inside her home with her grandchildren.

At about 5:35 p.m., officers responded to a person shot at a home in the 2400 block of Clyda Drive in East San Jose, police said. When they arrived, they found Lili Santiago Hernandez suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators responded, and officers searched the area for suspects, but no suspects were identified or caught, police said. They were still searching Tuesday night.

Neighbor Efrain Cantor said his family gathering was interrupted by a single gunshot.

"When I go to the restroom, I hear boom," he said. "Oh my god, what happened everyone was so happy."

Cantor said no one knew Hernandez had been shot until the two children next door, ages 9 and 7, began crying for help. Cantor said he rushed into the home to help, but Hernandez had been shot in the chest and wasn't responding.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza or Detective Juan Vallejo of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.