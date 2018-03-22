San Jose Man Accused of Raping 7-Year-Old Granddaughter Arrested - NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Accused of Raping 7-Year-Old Granddaughter Arrested

By Bay City News

Published 42 minutes ago

    San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office
    Alfonso Aguilarjaimes is accused of raping his 7-year-old step granddaughter in Half Moon Bay on two different occasions. He was arrested on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

    A 36-year-old man suspected of raping his 7-year-old step-granddaughter has been arrested as he was trying to flee to Mexico, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

    Alfonso Aguilar-Jaimes, a San Jose resident, allegedly assaulted the girl on two separate occasions in Half Moon Bay. He was arrested on suspicion of sodomy of a child, oral copulation with a child and assault to commit rape.

    The case was also investigated by the San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at (650)363-4881 or (650)363-4060.

