San Jose Sharks Ice Cream Sold for Limited-Time at Bay Area Safeways
San Jose Sharks Ice Cream Sold for Limited-Time at Bay Area Safeways

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    The San Jose Sharks took to Twitter to announce their limited-time offer of Mint Cookie Crunch ice cream sold at Bay Area Safeways and the crowd went nuts!

    "It's your last chance to pick up a carton of #SJSharks Mint Cookie Crunch Ice Cream* at your local Bay Area Safeway!" they wrote, "Hockey rink-sized freezer not necessary."

    Fans immediately replied begging the Sharks for more, saying they couldn't get enough of the chocolatey cookie pieces and cookie crumb swirl.

    The Sharks also took to their Facebook page to announce they'd be selling the ice cream "while supplies last."



      

