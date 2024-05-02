Concord hair salon owner charged with rape; police search for other possible victims

A 41-year-old hair salon owner in Concord arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least one victim inside his business has been charged with rape, police announced Thursday.

Chi Ngoc Vu, owner of Chi Hair Salon on Clayton Road, was arrested on Monday for multiple counts of sexual assault, police said.

Investigators said a mother dropped her teenage daughter off at the salon for a three-hour hair treatment and she was raped by Vu.

According to police, the district attorney's office has received the case and filed the following charges against Vu: forcible rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, forcible oral copulation, oral copulation of a minor under the age of 16 and lewd acts on a child.

As of Thursday, Vu was in custody on $275,000 bail, police said.

Police believe Vu may have victimized other people. Anyone with information to share is asked to call Concord police Detective Huffmaster at 925-671-5080.