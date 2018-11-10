Package at San Mateo Station Deemed Safe: Caltrain

UPDATE: Suspicious package has been determined to be safe and Caltrain tracks have been reopened. The San Mateo train is being reboarded, according to a spokesperson.

A CalTrain station in downtown San Mateo was shut down Saturday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered onboard a train, according to the transit agency.

San Mateo Downtown CalTrain Station is closed until further noticed, officials said. Southbound traffic is blocked from Baldwin to Tilton Avenue as police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

