Santa Clara Health Officials Confirm Measles Case at Google - NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara Health Officials Confirm Measles Case at Google

    AP, File
    File image of the Google headquarters in Mountain View.

    Santa Clara county health officials confirmed a report on Wednesday that there was a possible measles exposure at the Google campus in Mountain View.

    A resident of San Mateo County was at the Googleplex office at 1295 Charleston Road, which is in Santa Clara County, said Santa Clara County director of public health Sara Cody.

    "The vast majority of the population is protected from measles due to vaccination," Cody said. "We're trying to understand 'is there anybody who might have been exposed who's not protected?'"

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Updates to come.

    The latest case follows other possible exposures reported recently in the county and in San Francisco. Details below.

    Locations Possibly Exposed to Measles

    The Santa Clara County Public Health Department released the whereabouts of a traveler with a confirmed case of measles. The traveler visited these 20 places from March 16 to March 23. Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash, which can appear 7 to 21 days after the exposure, according to the agency.

     

     

    Source: County of Santa Clara Public Health Department
    Credit: Sean Myers/NBC Bay Area

