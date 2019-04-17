Santa Clara county health officials confirmed a report on Wednesday that there was a possible measles exposure at the Google campus in Mountain View.

A resident of San Mateo County was at the Googleplex office at 1295 Charleston Road, which is in Santa Clara County, said Santa Clara County director of public health Sara Cody.

"The vast majority of the population is protected from measles due to vaccination," Cody said. "We're trying to understand 'is there anybody who might have been exposed who's not protected?'"

An investigation is ongoing.

Updates to come.

The latest case follows other possible exposures reported recently in the county and in San Francisco. Details below.