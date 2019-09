A small plane crash-landed on Highway 99 near Modesto. Despite catching on fire, the pilot was not injured. No other injuries were reported and no cars were hit.

Around 7:50 p.m. Friday a small plane crash-landed on southbound Highway 99 at Crow's Landing Road in Stanislaus County, authorities confirmed.

The aircraft managed to miss any cars, landing on the freeway without injuring anyone, including the pilot.

After landing the airplane caught fire.

The CHP is investigating the incident.