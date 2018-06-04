New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady took to social media to pass on his condolences after San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark passed away Monday. (June 4, 2018)

The San Francisco 49ers organization and the sports world are mourning the loss of Dwight Clark, who died Monday at his home in Montana after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 61.

Clark is best known for providing the defining moment for the 49ers franchise more than three decades ago with "The Catch" against the Dallas Cowboys in January 1982.

His teammates, including 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, took to social media to send their condolences to the Clark family. New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady also posted condolences and added that Clark was one of his idols growing up in San Mateo.



