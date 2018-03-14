The Pathway Home Veterans Program Closing After Fatal Shooti - NBC Bay Area
    The Pathway Home Veterans Program Closing After Fatal Shooti

    The Pathway Home board of directors announced Wednesday that it was suspending its operations indefinitely at the country's largest veterans home. This comes after a combat veteran killed Executive Director Christine Loeber and staff psychologists Dr. Jennifer Gonzales and Dr. Jennifer Golick on Mar. 9. The three victims served as the program’s core clinical team. Roz Plater reports. (Published 26 minutes ago) The Pathway Home board of directors announced Wednesday that it was suspending its operations indefinitely at the country's largest veterans home. This See More
