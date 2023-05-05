Health Officials to Discuss Results of Soil Sampling Tied to Martinez Refinery Release
Oakland Teachers Walk Out for Planned Strike
Oakland teachers walked of the job for their planned strike Thursday after failing to come to an agreement with the school district late Wednesday.
Oakland Man Allegedly Shooting at Passing Cars Kills Young WomanA stray bullet killed a young woman as she was driving in Oakland on Saturday morning and a father of two has been charged with the slaying, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announc...
Bay Area Designer Climbs to Fingertip of Nail Art WorldLike so many other nail salons attempting to navigate the fussily crafted mandates governing their industry through the pandemic, Fremont’s Pamper Nail Gallery shut down in 2020, early into the shutdo...
Formerly Unhoused East Bay Woman Wins $5 Million on Lottery Scratchers Ticket
A Bay Area woman who was unhoused as recently as 2017 has seen a dramatic turn of fortune with a $5 million win on a California Lottery Scratchers ticket.