East Bay
Martinez 19 mins ago

Health Officials to Discuss Results of Soil Sampling Tied to Martinez Refinery Release

The Contra Costa County health department is expected to discuss Thursday results of soil sampling after a Martinez refinery “inadvertently showered” neighborhoods with over 20 tons of &#8...

Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us