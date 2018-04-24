The World's Largest Bounce House Is Coming to the Bay Area

Bay Area, are you ready to jump?

The world’s largest bounce house ever is coming! That’s right, The Big Bounce America tour is making a pit stop in Sunnyvale for a weekend filled with fun for all ages.

The 10,000-square-foot inflatable jumper will be at Twin Creeks Sports Complex May 4 to May 6. It’s no secret that kids will go crazy once they see the candy-colored blow up, but adults can have just as much fun on adult-only nights that will feature a professional DJ that will spin in the center of the bounce house, making guests feel like they’re in a nightclub full of lights and blasts of confetti.

Co-founder of the tour, Grahame Ferguson, said they came up with the idea to create a bounce house that was fun for adults too when he noticed that when kids were not in it and nobody was looking, adults snuck on and bounced around.

“Then it dawned on us,” Ferguson said. “What if we made a much bigger bounce house? What if we built the biggest one in the world? What if adults could bounce? What it had a DJ booth, ball pits, foam pits, slides, and more?”

The Big Bounce America sold out all 15 cities during its 2017 inaugural tour so it was only fair they upped up the game for 2018. Not only will they be featuring the huge bounce house, but jumpers will also have a Bounce Village to play in with additional bounce structures, a giant ball pit, waterslide and classic field games.

Tickets are sold per session and prices vary from $9 for toddlers and $25 for adults.