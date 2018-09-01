3 Arrested in Connection to Fremont Double Shooting

Police have arrested three people in connection with a double shooting in Fremont, but they are still looking for a fourth suspect. The shooting happened near Northgate Park early Sunday. Police say the victims heard a car being broken into and tried to stop the thieves, but they ended up being shot. The suspects ran from the scene but left their truck behind. Both victims are expected to survive. (Published 5 hours ago)

