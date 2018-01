Officers arrested two men after they were found with a loaded assault rifle during a traffic stop in San Francisco. (Jan. 6, 2018)

Two men were arrested on felony gun charges and violating probation after police found them armed with a loaded assault rifle during a traffic stop in San Francisco.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers from the department's Tenderloin station stopped a car and discovered the occupants were armed with the loaded firearm.

Both men in the vehicle were booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

No other information was immediately available.