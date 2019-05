North County Fire Authority firefighters Sunday evening battled a two-alarm residential fire on Liebig Street, near Mission Street, near the Daly City-San Francisco city line, the fire district said on Twitter. (Published 6 minutes ago)

North County Fire Authority firefighters Sunday evening battled a two-alarm residential fire on Liebig Street, near Mission Street, near the Daly City-San Francisco city line, the fire district said on Twitter.

Thirteen people are reported displaced by the fire, reported at 4:20 p.m. The fire was knocked down shortly before 5:30 p.m., the fire district reported.

No injuries were immediately reported.

No other details were immediately available.