Veterans Day Events Across the Bay Area

American soldier kneeling at a veterans grave on memorial day. Focus on the foreground.

Veterans Day is a day to thank and honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

In addition to restaurant and businesses offering deals to veterans, various organizations across the Bay Area will be celebrating as well.

You can find a list of events below.

Annual El Cerrito Lions Club Veterans Day flag placing on veterans' graves

Sunset View Cemetery

101 Colusa Ave.

8 a.m.

Fairfield Main Street Association Veterans Day Ceremony of Rememberance and concert parade

Downtown Theatre

1035 Texas St, Fairfield

10 a.m.

Marin County's Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Marin Beterans MEmorial Auditorium

10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael

10 a.m.

Pinole Historical Society and City of Pinole Veterans Day Memorial Event

Fernandez Park

595 Tennet Ave, Pinole

11 a.m.

Avenue of the Flags Committee Annual Golden Gate NAtional Cemetery Veterans Program

1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno

11 a.m.

San Jose Annual Veterans Day Parade

Start: west Santa Clara St

End: South Market and San Carlos streets

11 a.m.

County Veterans Service Office Annual Veterans Day Invitational Softball Tournament

Willow Pass Park

2748 E. Olivera Road, Concord

11 a.m.

USS Hornet Veterans Day Celebration

707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda

11 a.m.

Belmont Veterans Day Ceremony

Twin Pines Park

11 a.m.