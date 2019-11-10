Veterans Day Events Across the Bay Area

Veterans Day is a day to thank and honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
In addition to restaurant and businesses offering deals to veterans, various organizations across the Bay Area will be celebrating as well.
You can find a list of events below.
Annual El Cerrito Lions Club Veterans Day flag placing on veterans' graves
Sunset View Cemetery
101 Colusa Ave.
8 a.m.
Fairfield Main Street Association Veterans Day Ceremony of Rememberance and concert parade
Downtown Theatre
1035 Texas St, Fairfield
10 a.m.
Marin County's Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
Marin Beterans MEmorial Auditorium
10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael
10 a.m.
Pinole Historical Society and City of Pinole Veterans Day Memorial Event
Fernandez Park
595 Tennet Ave, Pinole
11 a.m.
Avenue of the Flags Committee Annual Golden Gate NAtional Cemetery Veterans Program
1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno
11 a.m.
San Jose Annual Veterans Day Parade
Start: west Santa Clara St
End: South Market and San Carlos streets
11 a.m.
County Veterans Service Office Annual Veterans Day Invitational Softball Tournament
Willow Pass Park
2748 E. Olivera Road, Concord
11 a.m.
USS Hornet Veterans Day Celebration
707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda
11 a.m.
Belmont Veterans Day Ceremony
Twin Pines Park
11 a.m.