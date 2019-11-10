Veterans Day Events Across the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Veterans Day Events Across the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Veterans Day Events Across the Bay Area
    Mie Ahmt/Getty Images
    American soldier kneeling at a veterans grave on memorial day. Focus on the foreground.

    Veterans Day is a day to thank and honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

    In addition to restaurant and businesses offering deals to veterans, various organizations across the Bay Area will be celebrating as well.

    You can find a list of events below.

    Annual El Cerrito Lions Club Veterans Day flag placing on veterans' graves

    Sunset View Cemetery

    101 Colusa Ave.

    8 a.m.

    Fairfield Main Street Association Veterans Day Ceremony of Rememberance and concert parade

    Downtown Theatre

    1035 Texas St, Fairfield

    10 a.m.

    Marin County's Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

    Marin Beterans MEmorial Auditorium

    10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael

    10 a.m.

    Pinole Historical Society and City of Pinole Veterans Day Memorial Event

    Fernandez Park

    595 Tennet Ave, Pinole

    11 a.m.

    Avenue of the Flags Committee Annual Golden Gate NAtional Cemetery Veterans Program

    1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno

    11 a.m.

    San Jose Annual Veterans Day Parade

    Start: west Santa Clara St

    End: South Market and San Carlos streets

    11 a.m.

    County Veterans Service Office Annual Veterans Day Invitational Softball Tournament

    Willow Pass Park

    2748 E. Olivera Road, Concord

    11 a.m.

    USS Hornet Veterans Day Celebration

    707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda

    11 a.m.

    Belmont Veterans Day Ceremony

    Twin Pines Park

    11 a.m.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices