Capture Free Views From Salesforce Tower's Top Floor 'Soon'

The Salesforce Tower in San Francisco opened for business back in January, but the skyline-altering skyscraper was christened with an official grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

Salesforce Officially Opens the Tallest Office Building on the West Coast

Soaking in views of the Bay Area from the peak of San Francisco's tallest building will soon be available to the public — for free.

That's according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who tweeted Sunday that the top floor of the new Salesforce Tower — the Ohana Floor — will "soon" be opened up to the public free of charge.

Photos: Views From the Top of Salesforce Tower

"This is a powerful space to be shared/enjoyed by everyone in our city," Benioff tweeted.

The floor doesn't feature any offices, according to Benioff. It simply houses seating for visitors to relax and take a peek at the expansive views of the Bay Area.

The Salesforce Tower soars 1,070 feet into the air above San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.