Warriors, Quinn Cook Agree on Multi-Year NBA Deal: Report

On Wednesday, sources confirmed to Insider Monte Poole that the Warriors and point guard Quinn Cook were working on a multi-year NBA contract.

And, only four days later, the two sides have reportedly agreed to terms.

Sources: The Warriors and guard Quinn Cook have agreed on a multiyear deal that Cook is expected to sign by Tuesday. Golden State released Omri Casspi on Saturday to create roster space. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2018

Cook, who the Warriors signed as a two-way player before the season, would not have been eligible for the playoffs before signing a NBA contract. With the team waiving Omri Casspi on Saturday, that became possible.

The 25-year-old from Duke is averaging 9.4 points and 2.7 assists per game in 31 games, 16 starts, for the Warriors. Since replacing the injured Steph Curry in the starting lineup on March 25, he has averaged 16.5 points per game.