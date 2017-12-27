Warriors Unveil New-Look Chinese Heritage Uniform

The Golden State Warriors will wear a new Chinese heritage uniform during nine regular season games through April. (Dec. 27, 2017)

In celebration of Chinese heritage in the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors will wear a specially designed uniform during nine regular season contests through April.

The jersey, which is gold in color with navy blue and red trim, features the phrase "The Bay" inscribed above a logo featuring the Golden Gate Bridge and Chinese symbolism. The shorts are also gold and feature the Chinese characters representing prosperity along the waist band.

The Warriors will first rep the new-look uniforms starting on Jan. 25 during a home matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State will then wear the uniform eight more times through an April 3 meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fans looking to get their hands on the fresh Chinese heritage apparel are encouraged to visit warriors.com and Warriors Team Store locations.