Air district issues advisory for Peninsula through Saturday

Smoke from fires near Pescadero may reduce air quality south of San Francisco and north of San Jose through Saturday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

The district issued an advisory Friday night stating that smokey, hazy skies may be visible on the peninsula and that the smell of smoke is possible.

Smoke contains fine particulates and other harmful pollutants. Exposure to smoke, even for short periods, is unhealthy, the district said in a press release.

The district advised Bay Area residents to avoid smoke by staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Residents can also reduce their exposure with indoor air filtration or going to locations with filtered air, such as a library or mall, and setting their car vent systems to re-circulate, the district said.

The district said it didn't issue a Spare the Air Alert because pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.