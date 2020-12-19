Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines Offer COVID-19 Testing at San Jose Airport

Two airlines began offering drive-through COVID-19 tests to travelers flying from Mineta San Jose International Airport to Hawaii last week.

Alaska and Hawaiian airlines have partnered with two different companies to offer the pre-flight tests at the airport's taxi staging area at 2470 Airport Blvd. in San Jose, according to airport officials.

People flying with Alaska Airlines are required to show their flight itinerary and pay $170 in order to be tested by Carbon Health. Results are shared via the passengers' Carbon Health accounts to be uploaded to Hawaii's Safe Travels Program website and are expected to come in by 2 p.m. the following day.

Hawaiian Airlines passengers are being offered $90 tests via WorkSite Labs, which can be scheduled by visiting the airline's COVID-19 website at www.schedulecovidtesting.com.

People must book tests no earlier than 72 hours before the departure time of the last leg of their trips. Next week, Carbon Health will start offering tests to all passengers, according to airport spokesperson Keonnis Taylor.

Additional information can be found at the following websites: www.hawaiianairlines.com/covid-test-options/san-jose https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/getting-to-hawaii/ www.alaskaair.com/content/next-level-care/covid-testing www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/travel-directive.aspx