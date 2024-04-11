Police arrest man for alleged rape near Concord BART station

Concord police arrested a man on suspicion of rape Monday evening after he allegedly attacked a woman as she walked home from North Concord BART.

Police said Larry Ridge Jr., 40, of Berkeley, was charged Wednesday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with rape, assault to commit rape, and robbery.

The victim was walking on the trail along Port Chicago Highway at 6:25 p.m. when she was allegedly attacked. The man got her on the ground and she fought back until he ran back toward the BART station.

Someone on a bicycle stopped and helped the victim. They called police and went back to the BART station. BART police and Concord officers found Ridge and the victim identified him as her attacker.

"It was very brazen and unusual," said Concord Police Lt. Mark Robison, addressing the time and location of the attack.

Ridge was convicted of murder in 2005. Robison said Ridge isn't currently on probation or parole but was arrested two weeks ago in San Mateo County on suspicion of sexual battery.

Ridge is still being held in county jail in Martinez.