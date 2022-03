An Amazon Prime Delivery van caught fire while driving on Interstate 280 in San Mateo County Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The incident happened at around 4:51 p.m. on northbound I-280 near the Edgewood Road exit.

Two lanes were briefly blocked while crews put out the flames.

The driver was not hurt, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.