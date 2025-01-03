2-alarm fire destroys gas station and auto body shop in Antioch

No injuries are reported following a two-alarm blaze Thursday in Antioch, firefighters said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews were able to put out the the fire, which broke out around 4 p.m. at the corner of Lone Tree Way and Worrell Road and engulfed a gas station, before flames spread to any of the gas pumps.

Intense flames and heavy smoke decimated Andy's Auto Repair and the Star Gas and Mart. The gas station owner believes the fire started at the auto repair shop, which he does not own.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the owner of Andy's Auto Repair but did not hear back on Thursday night.

Firefighters said a cause of the blaze is still under investigation.