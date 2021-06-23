John McAfee

Antivirus Software Creator John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison

By The Associated Press

Darrin Zammit Lupi | Reuters

John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive McAfee, who was 75, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

Local

Santa Clara County 2 hours ago

Santa Clara County Allocates $750K to Program for Domestic Abuse Victims

San Jose 2 hours ago

San Jose Leaders Put Flea Market Land Issue on Hold, Leaving Vendors in Flux

The statement didn’t identify the U.S. tycoon by name, but said he was a 75-year-old U.S. citizen awaiting extradition to the country. A Catalan government source familiar with the event who was not authorized to be named in media reports confirmed to the AP that the dead man was McAfee.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

John McAfee
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us