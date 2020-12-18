Are You A Black-Owned Business Impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic? We Want to Hear From You

2020 is the year of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s also the year of a social justice movement that gripped the nation.

Multiple tragedies spurred the rekindling of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and started a widespread conversation about race in America. Protests erupted in cities across the country, and support for Black-owned businesses skyrocketed as the coronavirus pandemic continued to threaten small businesses across the globe.

But was it enough?

In season one of NBC LX’s “Rebound,” we looked at how small businesses across the country bounced back amid the coronavirus pandemic. This season, we’re telling the stories of Black-owned businesses who have not only had to deal with COVID-19 -- but the challenges that come with being a Black-owned business in America.

If you’re interested in being featured in “Rebound” Season 2, please fill out the form below for consideration in the project. We’re looking for Black-owned businesses that are finding ways to persevere through the ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic.

