San Francisco

Bay Area's Armenian community rally in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco Sunday to demand an end to an illegal blockade endangering Armenians.

The rally in Union Square Plaza was the latest of several protests since last December.

That's when the government of Armenia’s neighbor, Azerbaijan blocked a main supply road. The road is in the rugged Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as Artsakh. It is the only road linking more than 120,000 Armenians to the outside world.

The Bay Area’s Armenian community and other Armenians living in the U.S. want President Joe Biden and his administration to step in and prevent another Armenian genocide.

The blockade is preventing food, medicine, gas, electricity, and other critical supplies from being delivered.

