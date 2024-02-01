4 arrested in string of Bay Area home invasions, residential burglaries

Four Oakland men have been arrested in connection with a series of Bay Area home invasions and residential burglaries, San Jose police announced Thursday.

San Jose police first started investigating a string of home invasions and burglaries in the South Bay city at the end of December, the department said. Detectives came to learn that the suspects were connected to several other burglaries in cities such as San Bruno, Fremont, Milpitas and Union City.

The suspects used a Wi-Fi jamming device to disrupt home security camera signals during the burglaries, police said. They would then swipe items such as jewelry, high-end watches, purses, cash and firearms.

Detectives eventually identified the four suspects as 35-year-old Dejaun Mabon, 38-year-old Maurice Barrow, 35-year-old Shawn Wyatt and 37-year-old Lawrence Barton.

They were arrested on Jan. 23 during an in-progress residential burglary in Union City, police said.

Authorities obtained and executed five search warrants at addresses associated with the suspects. They recovered over $100,000 in cash and stolen property as well as several handguns and a high-capacity rifle, police said.

The suspects were booked in jail and face home invasion and residential burglary charges, police said.