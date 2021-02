San Jose police said Sunday they made multiple arrests, impounded nearly a half-dozen vehicles and seized some guns during overnight sideshow enforcement.

Five vehicles were impounded for 30 days, one person was arrested for reckless driving and more than 40 citations – many for spectator violations – were issued, police said. Three people were also arrested for illegally possessing guns.

"These events are illegal and we will continue the enforcement," police said in a tweet.

2/2 In addition, 5 30-day impounds, 1 arrest for reckless driving, and over 40 citations, many for municipal code spectator violations.



These events are illegal and we will continue the enforcement.#itsnotworthit