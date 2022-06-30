Bay Area Commission to Vote on Whether or Not to Turn Over Howard Terminal to A's

Those for and against the Oakland A's Howard Terminal ballpark plan had their voices heard Thursday during a meeting of the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission.

The commission was set to decide whether or not to turn over the Port of Oakland terminal to the A's so the team can build a new ballpark along with a retail and residential village at the waterfront site.

Proponents say the project will bring plenty of jobs and much needed housing to the city while opponents say the terminal is still a key part of port operations, specifically for agricultural exports and for staging containers.

