Bay Area food banks in need of Thanksgiving donations for struggling families

By Damian Trujillo

Bay Area food banks are in need of donations to help struggling families this holiday season.

In San Jose, Sacred Heart Community Services help out about 600 families daily and expected to hand out more than 4,000 Thanksgiving boxes next week. The agency could use more donations of frozen turkeys, chickens, and hams to help fill those boxes.

"The need is greater than ever," said Demone Carter with Sacred Heart Community Services. "We've seen since 2001 food prices have gone up 25%, so that really impacts families. Especially those experiencing poverty."

Meanwhile, another sign of struggle could be seen Thursday across town with the weekly line for help stretching for blocks around the Crossroads Calvary Chapel on Capitol Avenue. Thursday marked the last distribution before Thanksgiving for volunteers and this time kits included sleeping bags for the cold nights.

