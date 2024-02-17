Bay Area forecast: Light to moderate rain Saturday

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for light to moderate rain.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the high 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the high 40s on the coast, in the low 50s around the bay, and in the high 40s inland and on the peninsula. Use NBC Bay Area's interactive radar to track the storm.

System 1 is the weaker of two weather systems and will move through today. Periods of moderate rain and gusty winds are expected with only minor flooding potential. However it will prime things for the (stronger) System 2 arriving tomorrow... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2eA93pcrxo — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 17, 2024

The NWS expects a series of systems will bring more impactful rain, strong wind, and high surf as the weekend goes on. Showers are expected to continue through the middle of next week, according to forecasters.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday for San Francisco, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes, National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties.

A reminder that a High Surf Advisory goes into effect at 10 AM tomorrow and lasts until 4 PM Sunday. Seas quickly build again early next week, so the threat for hazardous beach and marine conditions will continue, esp. for west-facing beaches. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EXr7TE0C23 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 17, 2024

Both a flood watch and high wind advisory will go into effect on Sunday morning at 10 a.m., including the entire Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast. The flood watch is set to continue through 10 a.m. Wednesday, while the wind advisory goes out of effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

⚠A Flood Watch has been issued valid Sunday morning through Wednesday Morning for the entire Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast. Excessive runoff from moderate to heavy rain may lead to flooding. #cawx pic.twitter.com/RKFWK02qRb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 16, 2024

