Bay Area holiday events guide 2024

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

From outdoor ice skating to holiday markets where you can buy gifts from local makers, we've compiled a list of holiday happenings all over the Bay Area to help you celebrate the holiday season.

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.

Union Square Holiday Ice Rink

Address: 333 Post St, San Francisco, California, 94102

Time and Date: From Nov. 6 to Jan. 20, select times from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Website: unionsquareicerink.com

The holiday ice rink in San Francisco's Union Square is back for its 17th season. Enjoy outdoor skating and holiday festivities and decorations in the heart of downtown San Francisco.

There will be special events throughout the season, including Drag On Ice, Silent Skate, Polar Bear Skate and more.

Admission for children ages 8 and under is $18.79 and for adults admission is $24.93 - including skate rental.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Union Square Winter Walk

Address: Located on Stockton Street from Post to O’Farrell

Time and Date: From Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, Monday through Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. | Thursdays though Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9pm

Website: visitunionsquaresf.com

Winter Walk is returning to Union Square, covering a two-block walk of holiday extravaganza in the heart of downtown San Francisco.

Find food trucks, bar options, specialty desserts, a Larger-Than-Life Ornament Trail Guide and specialty live performances from local art groups.

Follow the schedule of performances, Santa visits, food trucks and more on their website.

California's Great America's WinterFest

Address: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Time and Date: From Nov. 29 to Jan. 5

Website: cagreatamerica.com

WinterFest returns to CA Great America, where the park is transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring dazzling lights, an ice skating rink and live shows.

Explore more than 60 rides and holiday attractions, like sending letters to the North Pole, Santa’s workshop and baking cookies in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen.

Oakland Zoo's Glowfari

Address: 9777 Golf Links Rd, Oakland, CA 94605

Time and Date: Select dates from Dec. 1 to Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: oaklandzoo.org

Glowfari lights up the Oakland Zoo with hundreds of all new larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo, telling a story of the importance of nature conservation.

The event will feature new themes, like exploring the Nile river and returning to the past to see dinosaurs take over the California trail.

Tickets are required for admission, you can reserve a ticket 28 days in advance of each visit date at 9:00am each day.

Christmas in the Park in San Jose

Address: 1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113

Time and Date: Select hours through Jan. 1

Website: christmasinthepark.com

Christmas in the Park lights up Downtown San Jose for a 43rd year at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez, transforming the two-acre park into a holiday fantasy.

Enjoy over 40 musical and animated exhibits, a 65-foot illuminated Christmas Tree and decorations from local schools, community groups and businesses.

Admission is free and you can purchase holiday themed food and refreshments from vendors.

Winterfest Sausalito

Address: Gabrielson Park Humboldt Ave & Anchor Street Sausalito, CA 94965

Time and Date: Dec. 14 and Dec. 15

Website: winterfestsausalito.com

Winterfest Sausalito features two days full of activities and events, including its annual lighted-boat parade with fireworks and Jingle Bell 5K Run the next day

You don't need tickets to watch the parade, but you can reserve a designated watching spot on the website

Fairy Winterland at Children's Fairyland

Address: 699 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610

Time and Date: Select dates through Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: fairyland.org

For nearly 20 years, the Fairy Winterland at Children's Fairyland has celebrated a multicultural celebration of global traditions, winter holidays, and end-of-year rituals

Some events include visits from Black Santa, letters to Santa, special performances, candle making, festive music and tales from around the world and more

Admission is $17 for children ages 1-17 years old and $19 for adults 18+

Telegraph Avenue Holiday Street Fair

Address: Telegraph Avenue ​between Bancroft and Haste, Berkeley CA

Time and Date: Dec. 14, Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: telegraphfair.com

Over 200 vendors, handmade gifts and live performances will dot Telegraph Avenue at Berkeley

The event will be the 41st of its kind, featuring festive lights, colorful decorations, and a multicultural shopping atmosphere

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.