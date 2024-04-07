Oakland

Bay Area law enforcement agencies respond to sideshows

By NBC Bay Area staff

Several Bay Area law enforcement agencies broke up a number of illegal sideshows overnight Sunday.

One incident happened in Oakland near 42nd and International.

Video of the incident showed the cars spinning and people lighting off fireworks. Police broke it up at around 2:30 a.m.

At 3 a.m., Oakland police broke up another sideshow. But the crowd headed toward San Francisco and ended up on the Bay Bridge.

Video from the area showed sideshow and it stopped traffic on westbound Interstate 80 for about 20 minutes.

Officers also broke up sideshows in Menlo Park, near Stanford, and in Mountain View.

There’s no word on any arrests or citations.

