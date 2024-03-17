Police respond to illegal sideshow in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating an illegal sideshow that happened late Saturday night.

The incident happened just before midnight on 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a car doing donuts surrounded by a group of people. Police sirens and vehicles were seen and heard in the background.

According to San Francisco police, when their officers arrived, they observed the sideshow activities and spectators in the area. They added when additional officers arrived on scene, the vehicles and spectators began fleeing from the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s not known if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.