Bay Area lottery players combine to win $24 million on Scratchers

For some, it's not all about the Mega Millions.

Five lucky lottery players recently combined to win $24 million on Scratchers tickets bought at various locations around the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery.

The biggest of those winners was John Garcia, who pooled his money with another player and hit the $20 million jackpot on a Set For Life Scratchers ticket from the Westlake Arco on Southgate Avenue in Daly City, the lottery said.

In Oakland, one Maria Rios took home $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket she bought at Golden Gate Donut on Telegraph Avenue, according to lottery officials.

Also in Alameda County, the lottery said Javier Pena got the top prize of a $1 million on a Show Me $1,000,000 Scratchers ticket he bought at the Beacon Gas on West Harder Road in Hayward.

Finally, in Brentwood, a gentleman by the name of Muhammad Ali won $1 million playing the Winter Riches Scratchers game on a ticket he bought at Smoke Stop on Sandcreek Road, lottery officials said.

Meanwhile, the next draw for the multi-state Mega Millions game was slated for Friday night with a jackpot of $1.25 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Ticket sales for the Friday night draw close at 7:45 p.m., and the numbers are drawn at 8 p.m.