Muslims in the Bay Area mark the end of Ramadan

Muslims in the Bay Area and around the world are marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It’s a festive celebration, but it comes at a time of deepening conflict in the Middle East.

"Today is definitely a heavy day," San Ramon Valley Islamic Center board member Sophia Hassan said. "We do want to celebrate because we are thankful. We're very thankful for being out in the open air, clear blue skies, being able to pray under the sun. We know that our fellow Muslims in Gaza, we know their mosques were destroyed. Today we saw images of them praying in the rain with their little children. Their lives have been turned upside down."

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.